The Western Bay of Plenty District Council has extended its rural recycling drop-off service trial in Pongakawa for another month.

The mobile recycling service was due to end this Saturday but it will continue for another two Saturdays, on July 4 and 18 due to popular demand, and to make up for the loss of two months during the Covid-19 shutdown.

The rural recycling drop-off at the Pongakawa BP Service Station began in November last year as a six-month trial.

The trial aims to gauge whether drop-off points in remote rural sites will support recycling in those areas that would not be included if the council introduces a rates-funded district-wide kerbside recycling, glass and rubbish collection.

Data gathered from the Pongakawa trial will be assessed to inform a decision on the location and implementation of remote rural drop-off sites in the district.

The Pongakawa mobile recycling centre has been managed for the council by Waste Watchers Limited.

Director Marty Hoffart said people loved it because it was so convenient and saved time and money from travelling into the Te Puke Recycling Centre.

"Other councils in New Zealand, including Hastings District Council, have similar rural drop-off sites that are proving very popular.

"They are operated with the assistance of their communities and are well set up, tidily kept and well maintained," Hoffart said.

The trial is funded through the Waste Minimisation Levy and District-wide Environmental Protection Rate.

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback to the council on the recycling services trial by July 31.

Visit https://haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/ruralrecyclingpongakawa