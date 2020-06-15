With the debate about roading and the Katikati bypass, people need to know that land was bought years ago in preparation for the bypass.

The New Zealand Transport Authority's responsibility is to provide and fund our state highways. We have SH29 and SH2 - both of which are the Government's responsibility.

Road user charges are to be increased, but the fund it will go into is the road user fund, and all vehicle users, be they large or small, go into that fund for roading network, plus traffic control.

This Government has put rail into the fund as well; rail does not contribute 1c to the fund, but it gives the Government the chance to use roading funds for rail development. It is wrong.

We are two decades behind where we should be with our roading. Successive governments have failed us. Then when the Northern Link was ready to go, the new Government stopped it, and now approves it, but we have lost three years on this project.

There is funding for cycleways but roading is on the back burner. It is not good enough and people are entitled to expect better from Wellington.

We will not give up.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem

Two sides to the historical coin

Maori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarua-Packer is agitating for colonial monuments, statues and place names to be removed. Tainui kaumatua Taitimu Maipi sparked the removal of the statue of British Captain John Fane Charles Hamilton.

I note that more Maori cultural carvings are appearing throughout New Zealand and most people do not find that offensive.

There are two sides to the historical coin, one that has written history and monuments, the other that has verbal history and cultural carvings - each depicting the ''truth'' as they believe it.

Neither versions of New Zealand history should be attempting to create supremacy or cultural power over the other.

(Abridged)

Maureen J Anderson

Tauranga

Say ''no'' to the cannabis referendum

Our politicians are asking us to accept a proven killer drug to be legally released to car and truck drivers on our streets and motorways, into the lives of our families, educators, business people, sports clubs, and into every aspect of our natural activities.

Just what planet have they been living on?

How dare they promote legalising so-called "recreational cannabis". Even the term is an insult to our way of life.



The life-long history of drugs on our roads, and the consequences of mixing them with our worst drug, alcohol, has taken many loved ones to their early graves and served us terrible, life-long injuries, robbed families of their husbands, wives and children for far too long.

I have no trouble supporting research into cannabis oils for pain relief.

Politicians pledged to look after the best interests of their constituents, and that includes taking personal responsibility for supporting the bill, and the referendum.

Can they live with that?

Do the right thing. Say ''no'' to the cannabis referendum.

Russell McKenzie

Tauranga

