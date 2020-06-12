There was a large police presence, including armed police, outside a property about 2pm today, a Te Puke Highway resident says.

He told the Bay of Plenty Times police had been in the area, about 200m south of the Welcome Bay roundabout, a couple of hours "rounding up cars".

The resident, who did not want to be named, said some people had been put in handcuffs and gang members appeared to be among those who police were talking to.

He said about 10 police cars were at the scene, and some officers were armed. He had also seen a police dog unit.

He said the area involved was a one-way section through roadworks on the highway.

"There were police vehicles chasing a ute, which they stopped and handcuffed the two people inside. Then further down the road, they were stopping other vehicles.

"I think all of them were handcuffed and the police were searching the vehicles. From what I could see on the T-shirt it was the Mongols gang.

"It all unfolded pretty quickly, I was on my computer at the window and suddenly there were all these sirens," he said.

The resident said, about 3pm, the police appeared to be finished, uncuffing the occupants of the vehicles and leaving the scene.

A police media spokeswoman said she could confirm police were making inquiries in the area, relating to an ongoing investigation, but could not give any further information.