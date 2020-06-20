It feels almost counterintuitive to set up a business right after a global pandemic and looming recession but some experts say now is actually a great time. Journalist Stephanie Arthur-Worsop finds out why and talks to a local business that has taken that leap of faith.

Low interest rates, supportive consumers and flexible landlords are just some of the factors that could play in the favour of those looking to establish or grow their business following Covid-19.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / File

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said there were plenty of opportunities out there, depending on how much risk people were willing to take.

He said many businesses were looking at hiring contractors to do work that used to be done in-house, such as public relations and marketing.

"There are people out there who have worked in businesses before who have gone out on their own and are collaborating with a variety of businesses in a freelancing capacity.

"Some people seek that freedom to work for themselves and now have a reason to do that, while still being able to tap into and be a part of a wider network that companies can pull expertise from."

Cowley said for those looking to lease a premises, now was the time because tenants could afford to shop around.

"It's an interesting time for taking on leases but many landlords are willing to be flexible and open to exploring options that will benefit both parties and see tenants take on those leases."

Ray White Commercial managing director Philip Hunt. Photo / File

Ray White Commercial managing director Philip Hunt said he was busier now than he had been pre-lockdown.

He said the industrial estate at Tauriko was in high demand, though land shortages remained a pressing concern.

"The industrial sector in Tauranga is incredibly busy. I was astounded by the inquiries I received during lockdown. Many of these large businesses used lockdown to forward-plan and look at relocating or expanding."

Hunt said the industrial lease stock had been depleted, which showed businesses were expanding, not downsizing.

"Tauranga is sitting in its own positive bubble. For example, we've just had a record kiwifruit pick and that has immense rub off for Tauranga and Tauriko."

Paulina Roach says there's no better time to start a business. Photo / Supplied

Paulina Roach, who works with businesses to help them develop and grow, said there was no better time to start a business.

"After the initial shock from the fallout of Covid, people started to realise there were opportunities for them to adapt and grow a business.

"If your idea is a low-cost item that has a low-cost set-up then go for it. Test the market. If you can successfully set up during a downturn, you are more likely to flourish when the economy recovers because you have had that time to get established and develop name recognition."

Roach said along with cost-end factors such as low interest rates and available commercial space, there was a "massive opportunity to ride the NZ made wave".

"When the market is saturated, people are more likely to focus on the best deal they can get.

"Right now, consumers are re-evaluating what they are spending their money on and where that money is going. If you want to test your product in the market, people are happy to give you their time and are more forgiving because they want you to succeed."

Covid-19 was the push I needed

Anel Van Dyk set up Datebox Factory after she was made redundant from her travel job. Photo / George Novak

Being made redundant from her travel-based job was the "lightbulb moment" for Tauranga's Anel Van Dyk.

She had been sitting on an idea for a small business for a couple of years but working in the travel industry took up a lot of her time.

"I feel Covid really did give me that push. I was more concerned about the job market than income so I said to my husband that I would rather focus on generating income myself."

Since then, Van Dyk has established DateBox Factory, a subscription service that sends people a themed box each month with treats and games for couples to enjoy.

The service also provides one-off special boxes themed for an anniversary or a baby on the way.

"I knew it was going to be a risk but it has been so worth it. It is a luxury item but not everyone has been affected by Covid and I have done a lot of planning around the e-commerce side of the business as well as setting up my marketing campaign.

"I didn't want to incur a lot of expenses while I was starting out. I was lucky to be able to set-up from home but as we grow, we can consider moving to a premises."

Van Dyk said the feedback she had received about the date boxes so far had been overwhelming.

"I have had some incredible responses, people telling me not to change a thing. I designed the games myself to encourage communication between couples and every month has a different theme.

"I have wanted to do this for a long time so Covid was actually a blessing in disguise for me."