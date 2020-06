Police are making inquiries after a car was found on fire in Gate Pa.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a crew went to deal with a car that was "alight" on Watling St in Gate Pa about 6.50am today.

He said it was not well involved when they arrived, so the crew was able to get it out within half an hour.

It was not clear whether it was suspicious at this stage, but police were making inquiries, he said.

A fire investigator was not sent to the scene.