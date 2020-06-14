Lil'Orbits Tauranga has had its share of speedbumps in 2020 but the owners remain hopeful for a positive rest of the year.

Owners Brittany and Jason Smyth lost their fulltime income when Covid-19 forced them temporarily out of business during alert level 4 lockdown. They started operating again in level 3 at the end of April with social distancing, hoping it would be the beginning of the slow process of getting back to normal.

But things haven't been easy for the couple, who have not only struggled with the implications of Covid-19. They've also had to look for new sites to operate after being moved on from Turret Rd reserve where they've been based for more than two years, and roadworks disrupting another of their regular spots in Ōtūmoetai.

Brittany said they were told they were breaking the Tauranga City Council's Mobile Shops Policy by parking on the reserve at the beginning of this month, which was a blow to their trading due to the area providing their main source of income.

Tauranga City Council environmental regulations manager Sam Fellows said they received a complaint on June 3 about Lil'Orbits trading at the site and were "obligated to investigate". They were then told they were unable to trade at the Turret Rd reserve.

"Under the bylaw, Turret Rd is a prohibited location and mobile vendors can only trade from the formed carparks of reserves. This grassed area does not have a formed carpark," Fellows said.

As people struggle through the impacts of Covid-19 and considered starting their own mobile food shops, the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce said a public campaign to inform and educate operators could be beneficial to ensure the rules are clear.

Brittany said they didn't realise they were breaking any rules and wanted to ensure they were abiding by them but was confused why, after more than two years, they had only been told now.

"It's frustrating for us because our income at the moment is based on the side of the road," she said.

"Obviously council are just doing their job and that's fair enough."

Summer is their peak period, basing themselves along roadsides as well as events and markets. In winter, Turret Rd, having spent recent weeks without events including weekend sports or markets, is their biggest earner.

Now, they are looking for alternative sites to call home that are as fruitful as Turret Rd.

"This is actually our fulltime work," she said.

"We love to give everybody the chance to experience our donuts."

Brittany and Jason have two trailers, rotating where they set up around Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty. At times, members of the public will offer their private property, which Brittany said showcased community spirit.

"I have an amazing family that had come to me and said 'Hey my parents have an area at the front of their property'."

"It's amazing how much the community can come together."

Now, as events get under way and weekend sports get back into action, she was looking forward to being out and about and being able to share their donuts with more people in the community.

Owner of Lil'Orbits Brittany Smyth says she is looking forward to selling donuts without restrictions again. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga City Council environmental regulations manager Sam Fellows said Turret Rd was a busy road and the location was not suitable for trading due to the risk to road users, disruption of traffic flow and distraction to motorists.

"We understand that this is challenging times for many people, however, we must still make sure that we keep all members of our community safe."

He said since May 13 they had only received one other complaint regarding a mobile shop trading in a prohibited location, also asked to move to a permitted location.



Tauranga's Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the bylaws document was designed to be a legal enforcement tool but did not believe it was an effective educational tool.

"It would be great if Tauranga City Council could run a public campaign to inform and educate mobile shop operators," he said.

"I imagine a number people may want to start a mobile food truck as they explore new career opportunities. It would be a great public service for Tauranga City Council to provide an educational campaign to outline what mobile food trucks should be doing, especially as Saturday sports gradually restart."