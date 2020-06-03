Police and emergency services personnel are responding to a car crash in the Lower Kaimai Range.

A police communication spokeswoman said a report of the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 29 came in at 8.35pm and one person was trapped inside the vehicle.

She said ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff were at the scene of the crash which was situated between Thorne Rd and Pori Pori Rd.

The police spokeswoman said it was not known whether anyone else was in the vehicle when it crashed nor the extent of any injuries at this stage.

It was also not known whether this stretch of road closed to traffic, she said.

More information to follow.