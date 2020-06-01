New reduced speed limits are coming into effect on both State Highway 30 and 33.

The new permanent speed limits through Paengaroa and between Ōkere Falls and Rotokawa Rd will come into effect from June 29.

State Highway 33 around Okere Falls will drop from 100km/h and 70km/ zones to 60km/h from 390m north of Trout Pool Rd to 1.57km south of Trout Pool Rd.

The limit on State Highway 30 in Paengaroa will drop from 70km/h to 60km/h.

Advertisement

Between August and September 2019, Waka Kotahi Transport Agency consulted the local community and road user groups on safe and appropriate speed limits in the area.

Director of regional relationships Steve Mutton said this route was one of the highest risk roads in the Bay of Plenty.

Five people died and 26 people were seriously injured in crashes on these roads between 2009 and 2018.

"While we are making State Highway 33 safer with improvements like wide centrelines and road safety barriers, lower speed limits are needed. Human beings are fallible.

"We all make mistakes, and we will never eliminate crashes, but speed is a factor in every crash and it's the factor that determines whether you are killed, seriously injured, or walk away from a crash unharmed."

He said they wanted to thank everyone who made submissions on the proposed speed limit changes.



The current speed limits vary from 100km/h along the rural open road sections to 70km/h through the rural towns of Paengaroa, Okere Falls and Mourea.

These speed limits are unsafe when combined with the number of vehicles, including heavy vehicles, driving through areas where people live, or are enjoying popular recreational sites.

The consultation also proposed a variable 60km/h Intersection Speed Zone at the SH30/SH33 Te Ngae Junction. Waka Kotahi is reviewing the feedback received on this and will share a decision at a later date.

Advertisement

These permanent speed limit changes follow engagement with the Police, the AA, and the Road Transport Forum, and consultation with the public.