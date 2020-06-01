Western Bay of Plenty community groups are set to benefit as phase two of a local Covid-19 funding support plan is rolled out.

Local funders TECT, Acorn Foundation, BayTrust and Tauranga City Council initially rolled out the Rapid Response Fund for emergency support, however, phase two of the fund would aid the longer-term recovery for Western Bay of Plenty groups.

The fund was part two of a three-phase approach planned by the funders.

While the first phase aimed to support groups facing immediate challenges created by Covid-19, the second phase will support the medium-term recovery, and the third phase will support the longer-term resilience and reinvention of the sector.

BayTrust Chief Executive Alastair Rhodes said the funders were pleased with the feedback they received from successful Rapid Response Funding recipients, with many stating they appreciated the speed and ease of the process.

"The first phase has been really successful. We supported 33 community groups, and established a system of collaboration with other local funders that has enabled a single application and quick turn-around of approvals. We will continue with a similar approach through phases two and three."

Tauranga City Council Mayor Tenby Powell said many community groups in the region had faced an increased demand for services, inability to fundraise, and need to adapt service delivery to operate safely.

"All of these impacts have forced community groups to think outside the box.

"But these come at a cost and we are keen to help our community providers deliver great outcomes by providing joint financial assistance with other local funders. That support will lead to our region coming out stronger on the other side of this crisis."

Acorn Foundation General Manager Lori Luke said the fund, which was valued at $777,000, would ensure the continuity of support services people rely on in our region.

The funders anticipate other funding partners will join the collaborative endeavour and contribute to the fund, providing ever greater impact in our region.

Not-for-profits and non-governmental organisations in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty were eligible to apply to the fund.

Priority would be given to groups that provide services that are most likely to have a positive influence on longer-term recovery.

These include groups providing immediate or essential services such as food banks, refuges, and emergency housing.

Organisations that worked to prevent an escalated need for emergency support will also be eligible, such as budgeting, alcohol and drug services, family violence prevention, and housing advocacy.

Groups must articulate the impact Covid-19 has had on their organisation and demonstrate the need for additional funding in relation to Covid-19 and the priorities of this fund.