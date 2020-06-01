Tauranga City councillor Larry Baldock has resigned as deputy mayor.

The resignation was announced by Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell at the start of a Tauranga City Council meeting this morning.

Powell thanked Baldock, who was selected as deputy mayor in October, for his active and loyal service before announcing councillor Tina Salisbury as Tauranga's new deputy mayor, effective immediately.

Powell described Salisbury as a "hard worker" and a "diligent person" before congratulating her on her new role.

Tauranga City Council's new deputy mayor Tina Salisbury. Photo / File

Neither Baldock or Salisbury spoke to the announcement.

Baldock is a Pyes Pa ward councillor who has, on and off, served more than two-and-a-half terms on the Tauranga City Council. In the previous term, he chaired the Urban Form and Transport Development committee.

Salisbury is serving her first term as a Tauranga councillor.

