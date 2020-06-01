More than 1000 Tauranga properties have been left without power as a result of the wild weather.

PowerCo reported that 819 properties in Bellevue and 649 properties in Oropi lost power around 12.30pm.

However, most of those had their power restored within an hour.

Initial indications were that a power transformer near the intersection of Bellevue Rd and Sereno Vista was damaged during adverse weather in the area.

Advertisement

Fault crews were working to get the power back on for the remaining 401 customers, with the current restoration time being 5pm.