Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to batter the Bay of Plenty today.

MetService reported that a deep low was moving across the upper North Island, bringing easterly gales and downpours to the region.

The heaviest rain was expected in the Coromandel Peninsula and the eastern Bay of Plenty, as well as Northland and Gisborne.

There was also a heavy rain watch for the western Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

A strong wind watch had been put in place for the entire region.

Strong winds for #Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Rotorua+Gisborne.

White Island recorded 137km/h gusts overnight, and Tiritiri Lighthouse in Auckland saw 109km/h. Image shows blustery Mount Maunganui courtesy of https://t.co/3lr5DlLk2R https://t.co/bcFLKY4OUU^TA pic.twitter.com/rwenyzXAui — MetService (@MetService) May 31, 2020

Strong winds had the potential to damage trees and power lines, lift roofs and make driving hazardous, MetService said.

The region had not experienced strong winds from this direction for an extended period of time and people were advised to make sure that items and structures were secure.

The heavy rain watch for the Bay of Plenty was in place until 10pm today, while the strong wind watch would be lifted around 4pm.