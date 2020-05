Driving past a Tauranga school on May 21, boys were playing rugby and football - both contact sports - with no social distancing.

The rest of us are social distancing when out in public.

But school buses are crowded. Why one rule for some and others completely disregard?

Wendy Galloway

Omokoroa



Muller a short-term prospect?

So Todd Muller has ousted Simon Bridges.

Muller should immediately start looking over his shoulder because unless some catastrophic event happens I think Christopher Luxon will win the Botany seat come the election and it seems he is the anointed National Party leader and indeed prime minister, praised by Sir John Key about a month ago.

So, Muller should enjoy it while it lasts. (Abridged)

Richard Lyon

Rotorua