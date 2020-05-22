Tauranga EVES real estate agents swept up all but one award at the annual EVES real estate awards last night.

EVES Real Estate held its annual awards evening last night, celebrating the top-performing individuals and offices for the 2019/2020 financial year.

Due to the current Covid-19, the awards evening was cancelled and instead, the achievements were celebrated through a virtual webinar.

EVES are market leaders and celebrated 50 years in business in the last financial year.

Advertisement

The agency is made up of more than 260 people from 14 offices across the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Whangarei.

EVES chief executive officer Heath Young said the awards were a memorable occasion and a chance to recognise the successes of staff.

"Although this year we were not able to physically come together as a company, we are proud to still be able to celebrate another year of exceptional performance."

The big win of the night was Danielle Hayes from the EVES Mount office for the top salesperson of the year.

Hayes also won the top auction achiever award while her colleague, Charlotte Gardener, won the marketing campaign of the year.

The city's EVES Cherrywood took out the top office of the year.

EVES Bethlehem employee Kale Kirk's excellent first year in real estate was recognised with the rookie of the year award.

Tauranga's Nicholas Meloni won the award for the greatest number of deals settled, as well as the award for greatest individual growth year on year.

Advertisement

The property manager of the year was taken out by Katy Laidlaw of EVES Papamoa.

The property excellence award was given to Kylie Parker of EVES Hamilton.

EVES Realty congratulated the winners and wished the group all the best for the next financial year.