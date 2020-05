A car has rolled after crashing into a bank on SH29 near McLaren Falls Rd this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said the accident was reported about 8.40am.

The sole occupant was able to get out of the car on their own and was taken to hospital in another car.

"There is no indication that the injuries are serious," the police media spokeswoman said.

Initially the crashed vehicle was blocking two lanes but has since been cleared.