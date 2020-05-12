Mauao will reopen under alert level 2 with specific guidelines in place.

With the nation moving into the new alert level at 11.59pm tonight, Tauranga City Council is preparing to resume operations at a reduced capacity from tomorrow.

The tracks up and around Mauao have been closed since the lockdown started, mainly due to concerns about crowding and the inability to keep a two metre distance on some of the more narrow tracks.

The closures, however, have been ignored by some.

Under level 2 Mauao will open with people advised to keep away from others, ideally two metres apart, give way on narrow sections, avoid passing others and do not stop mid-track to talk to others

Tauranga City Mayor, Tenby Powell said staff were looking forward to reopening facilities and resuming services under alert level 2, however, there would be some necessary changes to how the council operated to meet the government guidelines.



"The health and safety of our community and staff is still our priority, which is why some facilities will remain closed, others will have measures in place such as physical distancing, contact tracing, and limits on visitor numbers".

"As the Prime Minister has said, Covid-19 is still out there so we need to play it safe. We're asking people to please adhere to the guidelines in place, be kind to staff, and continue to look out for one another".

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



Powell said people were asked to still practice safe physical distancing, stay home if they were sick, wash their hands, and call their doctor or Healthline if they have cold or flu like symptoms.

Transfer Station

Transfer stations will resume regular services from Thursday May 14. Recycling centres will also be able to accept all general rubbish, garden waste and recycling. You will still need to pre-sort your waste and recycling prior to your visit.

When visiting, expect some delays and take direction from staff managing traffic. There will also be physical distancing and contact tracing processes in place.

Matapihi Rail Bridge

The rail bridge is open, however it is also a Covid-19 high risk area due to the narrowness of the bridge, and user's inability maintain safe physical distancing when someone is coming the other way.

To protect yourself and others, please consider using an alternative route.

Parks and Reserves:

Parks and reserves will be open, including Oropi Mountain Bike Park and McLaren Falls Park. The McLaren Falls Campground is still closed at Alert Level 2.

People are asked to keep their distance from others (ideally two metres) and give way on narrow footpaths, walkways and bridges.

Playgrounds:

Staff will be giving all 107 playgrounds a deep clean prior to them being open to the public on Thursday. To protect your family and others:

-Stay home if you're sick

-Keep your distance from others (ideally 2m)

-Wash your hands before and after using the playground

-Picnic tables, public BBQs and drinking fountains:

-People should still avoid using picnic tables. Public BBQs and drinking fountains will -remain turned off during Alert Level 2.

Contacting the council:

The Service Centre will be open from Thursday May 14. There will be a limit on the number of people allowed in the centre at any one time. Physical distancing and contact tracing measures will also be in place. Opening hours are:

Mon: Tue, Thur and Fri: 8.30am – 5.00pm

Wed: 9.00am – 5.00pm

Weekends: Closed

They will also be closed daily from 12.00 – 12.15 to sterilise the Customer Service Centre.

To avoid unnecessary contact, people can also pay their rates, invoices, dog registrations, building consent fees or fines online at Tauranga.govt.nz

The call centre is also available 24/7 and the phone number is: 07-577 7000

Libraries

All Tauranga City Libraries will be reopening next week and in advance, we're implement physical distancing, contact tracing and other health and safety measures to protect both the community and staff once they're open. More information will be available Friday May 15.

Parking

Parking will be free for the first two weeks of Alert Level 2 as part of a move to help businesses recover from a lengthy lockdown. The measures differ slightly depending on whether the parks are on-street or off-street:

-On-street parking is free. Time restrictions apply and will be enforced.

-Off-street (e.g.parking buildings) are free for the first two hours and then charged at the usual rates.

-If you work in town, please support local businesses by parking in the off-street car parks so that the street parks are available for shoppers.

Bay Venues

Bay Venues' will be re-opening facilities in stages so that they can closely monitor the new procedures that have been put in place to keep our staff and the community safe.

Under Alert Level 2 public venues and programmes can re-open with strict health and safety practices in place, including contact tracing to record who is coming into our venues and when.

Facilities such as Baywave and Mount Hot Pools will open from Friday May 15 and more information can be found at bayvenues.co.nz/COVID-19