Motorists are urged to take extra care when using the State Highway 29A Hairini roundabout, as the new layout becomes operational this week.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on Thursday motorists will notice changes to the way they use the roundabout – particularly vehicles entering Hairini St.

The agency's acting portfolio delivery manager Jo Wilton said the key change is the new right-turn bay which will improve access into Hairini Street from SH29A.

"People turning into Hairini St now need to use the turning bay and wait for the right-turn green signal.

"The residents of Hairini St shared their concerns with the configuration of the roundabout and these changes improve visibility and safety."

Wilton said motorists travelling straight through the roundabout towards Tauriko no longer needed to share a lane with right-turning vehicles.

"These changes will improve the flow of traffic travelling straight through the roundabout.

"Please take extra care when navigating the roundabout during the first few weeks, as people adjust to the changes."

Contractors will be completing minor finishing works over two nights next week.

The Hairini Safety Improvements project is part of a wider programme of work to improve the SH29A Maungatapu and Hairini roundabouts.

Minor changes were made to the Maungatapu roundabout in January this year to improve safety and traffic flow, and to make signage clearer.

Last month the Maungatapu roundabout and the corridor leading up to the Hairini roundabout were resealed under Covid-19 alert level 4 and level 3 restrictions.

The Hairini roundabout is currently scheduled for resealing in September 2020.