Flights are set to resume at Rotorua Airport next week and people visiting the airport will notice a "significant difference" with much of the redevelopment now complete.

Air New Zealand will initially operate two return flights a day to Wellington from May 18.

Chief executive Mark Gibb said from May 25, a daily return flight to Auckland will resume, with more flights expected to be added from the end of May as a more comprehensive schedule was introduced.

Gibb said at this stage there were no flights between Rotorua and Christchurch, but the schedule was updated often and demand for the sector was strong.

Advertisement

Travellers and visitors to the airport should see a "significant difference', with work almost completed on the redevelopment, he said.

New glass walkway to arrivals area at Rotorua Airport. Photo / Supplied

"This includes the new departures area and the glass walkway to the arrivals gate."

Gibb said the aim of the redevelopment, which was first started in 2019, was to "future-proof" the airport to cater to the significant growth in passenger numbers.

"It was also about ensuring the airport kept up with security and building requirements.

"While Covid-19 has had a significant impact on passenger numbers and changed the landscape of aviation dramatically over the past few months, we know a strong and efficient Rotorua Airport will be instrumental in helping Rotorua's recovery and rebuild."

Gibb said staff had worked incredibly hard over the lockdown period.

"They have provided a lifeline to some people by ensuring crucial medical flights could continue and have also helped transport essential workers to and from the region."

"In addition, airport staff have been working towards the near-completion of the redevelopment."

Advertisement

"While our redevelopment was driven by the need to meet demand and regulations, it was also an opportunity to create a facility that our community can be proud of – one which welcomes and farewells passengers with the manaakitanga (hospitality) Rotorua was built on."



Gibb was reminding those who visited the airport over the coming weeks to follow the recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

That included keeping their distance, staying at home if sick, keeping track of their journey and maintaining good hygiene.