COMMENT:

What a stunning achievement.

For nearly seven weeks, we have stared down the biggest threat to us as a country since the last world war.

Covid-19 has shown itself to be a cunning virus that sneaks into households, rest homes, hospitals, schools and communities.

We've seen it wreak chaos overseas.

But New Zealand had a plan to go hard and go early to tackle the virus - and then be in better shape to recover.

Plenty of people have differing views over this approach but I believe this was the best option and, in my view, the plan has so far worked.

It seems to me people across our region have mostly obeyed the restrictions. Thankfully any breaches do not appear to have created any disastrous fallout.

Advertisement

We can be proud of what we have done. Having said that, we're not totally clear just yet.

We need to follow the new safety guidelines and hope this virus does not surface in the community.

However, we all know our success against Covid-19 the virus has come at a horrific financial price.

Businesses have lost money and staff - or closed. People have lost livelihoods and jobs. Our economy is facing a massive economic threat.

People have suffered with mental health and domestic violence issues while in lockdown.

People's health has suffered in other ways.

These sacrifices will be felt for a long time to come, and it is important we acknowledge this and support those who need it.

Now, as we today contemplate our last day at level 3, we can look forward to more freedom, with restaurants, shopping, cinemas reopening, and students resuming school on Monday.

Advertisement

We will settle into new - and old - routines. Our lives will change again.

But our new collective focus, apart from staying safe, must be to GO LOCAL!

Level 2 provides a robust platform for local businesses to open their doors and for us to support them - safely.

If you're in a position to, please help local businesses prosper.

We must do everything in our collective power to get our economy moving again.

On March 25, I wrote of the enormous challenge we faced but said: Together, we can do this.

Well, we did in terms of fighting the virus.

Now it's time to do it again - economically.

Level 2 provides us with a unique opportunity. Let's GO LOCAL! by supporting local businesses and organisations.

We owe it to ourselves and the next generation.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

