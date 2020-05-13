Chiefs prop Aidan Ross has plenty in common with team-mate Nathan Harris.

Both went to Tauranga Boys' College, both play for the Bay of Plenty Steamers, both represented New Zealand at under 20 level and both call Te Puke Sports ''their'' club.

They are also both on the cusp of clocking up 50 games for the Pirates.

''I've been sitting on 49 games for about three years now,'' says Ross. ''I've been trying [to notch up 50 games] but haven't had the opportunity. Me and [Harris] are kind of having a race to get to 50.

''While not possible at the moment, Ross gets out to the club when he can to encourage the junior players and, after breaking his leg two years ago, used the time away from training and playing to take his level 2 coaching certificate.

Ross initially attended Ōtumoetai College, but moved to Tauranga Boys' College to complete years 12 and 13.

He joined Te Puke Sports when he left school.

''At that time I was living in Pāpāmoa and I knew Nathan and Dan Hollinshead, who were both born and bred Te Puke men, so I went out there.''

Other former boys' college students were also at the club.

''Dan, Lars Morris were in our year - and Jayden Tane. There was a really good core group of us that were in years 12 and 13 in the First XV at boys' college that went to Te Puke.''

Ross also welcomed the guidance of club stalwart Matt Wallis, who is now Te Puke Sports first team coach.

''When I first went out there I was trying to make the New Zealand Under 20s so I very much trained with him and he taught me a lot of things in my first and second years.

''So that was one of the key things, the culture out there, it's a real tight community and plenty of fun.''

After playing Bay of Plenty representative rugby through the age grades, Ross went from the under 19s straight into the Steamers squad, and last season captained the province to the Mitre 10 Cup Championship title and securing promotion to the premiership.

''That was one of the special times of my life. Growing up in the Bay of Plenty, I love this province and I think what made it special was just the fact that we were in that second division for quite a while and got close quite a few times, but never quite got there.

''It's a tough competition to win ... but probably what made it even more special was that group of guys and the fun we had along the way last year.''

With news last week that New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams will be back in action in a New Zealand-only competition, Ross can at least now look forward to some time on the paddock, and reap some rewards from the training he has done under lockdown with his partner, Black Ferns sevens star Michaela Blyde.

''Michaela's in the same boat as me, so it's quite nice to have someone to train with. Obviously we are in the same bubble and it helps a bit when you've got a mate to do it with.

''It's difficult for some lads who don't have a gym or much gym equipment, but you have to just do what you can. The one thing we can control is our fitness, so there's no excuses for not being fit.''

One thing Ross and Harris don't, so far at least, have in common is an All Blacks cap - but at 24 years old, Ross still has time on his side to achieve that ambition.

''The obvious goal of becoming an All Black is always there, but for the time being it's a pretty sweet job getting paid wearing the Bay jersey and the Chiefs jersey so I'm just relishing that and when I get game time, making the most of it and enjoying it.''