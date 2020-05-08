Expect noise and vibrations as stormwater work for the Bay Link project is planned for next week.

Preparatory works to divert a stormwater pipe in the middle of the Bayfair roundabout will be carried out overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday next week by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Work will take place between 8pm and 5am to minimise disruption to motorists.

There will be lane closures on State Highway 2 Maunganui Rd on the approaches to, and around the Bayfair roundabout, while this work is underway.

A temporary speed limit of 30km per hour will be in place.

This is part of the upgrade to the Baypark to Bayfair Link.

The $120 million project will link Baypark and Bayfair and complete the eastern corridor for the Bay of Plenty.

It is designed to ease congestion by separating state highway and local road traffic and improve on the journey time savings from the Tauranga Eastern Link.

It is also said to provide safer walking and cycling connections for pedestrians and cyclists.

Next week, the stormwater pipe diversion will require a manhole to be dug out and installed close to live traffic lanes.

In a statement, Waka Kotahi said while it would endeavour to minimise any disturbance for local residents, this work may generate some noise and vibration.

A range of new measures are in place to ensure the work could be done safely, to protect road workers, the people in their bubbles, and road users.

Road users are advised to travel with caution through the project site, reduce speed and follow the directions provided.

In the event of unsuitable weather, changes to New Zealand's national Covid-19 Alert system level that would impact these works or other unforeseen circumstances, work will be carried out on the next suitable nights.

Up-to-date information can be found on the designated NZTA website.

Work began in 2015 and is expected to be complete in December next year.