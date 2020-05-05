Part of Papamoa was blocked off as firefighters worked to extinguish a house on fire.

The two-storey home on Papamoa Beach Rd was "well involved" when firefighters arrived at the house this morning, said NZ Fire and Emergency shift manager Daniel Nicholson.

The skeleton of a Papamoa home remains standing after a fire tore through it this morning. Photo / George Novak

The road, near McCallum Place, was blocked by emergency services as firefighters work to bring the fire under control.

Reports of the fire came in at 8.52am, Nicholson said.

Firefighters work to put out a fire at a Papamoa house. Photo / George Novak

"There are no reports of anyone inside or anyone missing," Nicholson said.

Four fire crews were at the scene.

TJ from the Papamoa Superette said the flames coming from the housefire were "huge".

A customer told him of the fire as it broke out and shortly later he heard fire sirens, he said.

Firefighters work to put out a fire at a Papamoa house. Photo / George Novak

"There were huge flames that you could see from the roadside,"

TJ said things had quietened down now but the road was still blocked.