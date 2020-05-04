Fire restrictions affecting the Bay of Plenty area will be lifted from tomorrow.

Pumicelands, Central Lakes and Bay of Plenty Coast will move to an Open Fire Season, effective from 8am.

However, all Department of Conservation land will remain in a year-long Restricted Fire Season.

Principal rural fire officer Steve Webb said despite the lifting, while the region was under a Covid-19 alert level 3, people were asked to continue to hold off lighting any non-essential fires until it was safe to do so.

"Even though we are now in an open season, we ask people to seriously consider whether the fire is absolutely necessary and think about alternatives to burning.

"Lighting fires is likely to generate a 111 call from the public whether they are out of control or not. This means our firefighters then need to leave their bubbles to deal with a preventable call."

Webb said everyone has been asked be more vigilant than ever to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Help us keep you and our firefighters safe during this time and don't light outdoor fires if you don't need to."

Webb said people still needed to ensure they complied with local bylaws and rules regarding smoke and air pollution, regardless of what fire season it was.

For more information on how to reduce the risk of fire visit www.checkitsalright.nz.