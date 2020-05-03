Three people were believed to have been hurt in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29A at Maungatapu but only one with moderate injuries was taken to Tauranga Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said officers were notified of the crash at 8.33am.

It appeared to have been a two-vehicle collision and three people were reported to have sufferd a range of minor to moderate injuries, she said.

The police spokeswoman said both vehicles had been removed from the lanes and traffic management was no longer required.

St John ambulance spokeswoman Ngaire Jones said two ambulances were sent the crash scene and three people were medically assessed on the scene.

One person with moderate injuries was transported to Tauranga Hospital, she said.