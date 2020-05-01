As a country we have pulled together and set an example of how to fight the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, limiting the damage with a five-week lockdown. However, the economy has taken a massive blow and businesses throughout the regions are fighting tooth and nail to survive. We find out how and why Tauranga residents are supporting local business now that we have moved into alert level 3.

How important is it to support local businesses now that we are in alert level 3?

Jim Salvidge. Photo / George Novak

"I reckon it's very important. They've had nothing for the past four or five weeks so it's important that we support them.

"I get my groceries at Pak'nSave, I like Starbucks as well. Starbucks has a new online thing, which I have no clue how to operate but they gave me a coffee anyway and said I could fix them up later so that was good."

Jim Salvidge, 63, Tauranga



Nicky George. Photo / George Novak

"It's very important. I own Cafe on the Strand and I've decided to stay shut in level 3. I walk into town every day and grab a coffee off somebody else. We all need the customers to come back and support us. Without the customers, you haven't got a business."

Nicky George, 44, Tauranga

James Mollison. Photo / George Novak

"It's very important. I own a business myself and we have had huge numbers of cancellations so we are acutely aware of the economic factors impacting small businesses. If I'm able to support local businesses any way I can, I'm very keen to do so."

James Mollison, 59, Tauranga

Karen Leonardo. Photo / George Novak

"I think it's imperative. Small businesses really are the backbone of the economy. They employ more people and they suffer more with quicker effect in such adverse circumstances like we're in now.

"I'm more convinced now than ever, since this virus, to support local and New Zealand wide, rather than importing."

Karen Leonardo, Tauranga



Andrea Hitchcock. Photo / George Novak

"I think it's very important, it gets them back on their feet and it's nice - we've just grabbed a coffee from one of our local places and it's nice to support them like that. It's good to see a little bit of life coming back in level 3."

Andrea Hitchcock, Tauranga

Margie Mollison. Photo / George Novak

"There will be a lot of local businesses who are under stress, having had to close for a month, so we want to support them to maintain their businesses and also to help Tauranga thrive."

Margie Mollison, 56, Tauranga

Teresa Te Kahu. Photo / George Novak

"I think we should all support them but maintain social distancing. I think it deserves to be shared to everyone."

Teresa Te Kahu, 50, Tauranga



‌

Mark Davies. Photo / George Novak

"I think it's very important, the small business owner is taking a real big hit at the moment and needs to be supported. We've just been doing that today with going to a cafe and getting a coffee and some lunch."

Mark Davies, 59, Tauranga

Barbara Kennedy. Photo / George Novak

"It's very important, we all have to help get them up and going again. I just got a new iron by click and collect at Noel Leeming. I think it's quite nice to have a cappuccino, especially after lockdown, I'm really enjoying it."

Barbara Kennedy, 75, Tauranga

