Western Bay residents are encouraged to get creative within their bubbles to mark Anzac Day this Saturday.

This is the first time since Anzac Day services began in 1916 that New Zealanders are not able to gather nationwide to mark the anniversary.

In response to Covid-19 there will be no public events to commemorate Anzac Day, instead the nation will mark the anniversary by standing together apart with virtual services and online events.

Western Bay mayor Garry Webber said this will bring out the 'number-8 wire' mentality in New Zealanders to find a way around marking this special day of remembrance within their family bubbles.

Advertisement

"New Zealanders have an ability that's borne out of isolation to improvise and adapt and I am sure many people will find creative and unique ways of honouring those who served and are still serving New Zealand in conflict and peacekeeping."

"Don't let Covid-19 spoil our ability to support service people. Regardless of what form it takes, Anzac Day is our national day of remembrance," Webber said.

"This is a great time for young and old to get creative during the lockdown – and it will make memories in its own right for the younger generation to remember in time to come."

Some ideas are simply putting poppies in your neighbour's letterbox, making wreaths and putting photos on social media, baking Anzac-themed cakes and cookies and taking time to research New Zealand's history in war service and its far reaching impacts on families and the nation.

Please remember to do what is best for you and your bubble.

Here are some interesting sites to visit to get some great ideas: https://www.standatdawn.com/activities37962265 https://mch.govt.nz/anzac-day Ways for communities to engage in Anzac Day 2020 https://www.westernbay.govt.nz/council/news-and-updates/news?item=id:29rkcqagj17q9