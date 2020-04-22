Whakatāne's Joan Shaw entered the world at a time when the Spanish flu was crippling the globe.

And as she woke on her 100th birthday, the world was going through the same thing again.

Shaw never could have imagined her milestone birthday would be spent sharing afternoon tea with her family through video chat in a Whakatāne rest home.

Joan Shaw on her wedding day. Photo / Supplied

In the same breath, no one ever would have ever imagined that Shaw would make it to the age that "she always said she would", her daughter Jenny Sinclair said, laughing.

Shaw was born on April 20, 1920, in Christchurch.

At the time, the world was in the grip of the Spanish flu. Lasting from January 1918 to December 1920, the pandemic infected 500 million people – about a third of the world's population at the time.

Fifty million people died from the illness worldwide and New Zealand lost about half as many people to influenza as it had in the whole of World War I.

Shaw did not grow up like other kids as she was an "ill child", who spent most of her childhood in and out of hospital.

She suffered from osteomyelitis, a rare bone disease, which meant she missed school quite regularly.

"Her childhood was quite isolating," Sinclair said.

Shaw mainly spent time with her sister Betty or her next-door neighbour and high school sweetheart.

She had a tumultuous teenage life as she lost her father when she was 15 and her mother when she was 18.

Joan Shaw on her 100th birthday. Photo / Supplied

Sinclair said Shaw was forced to become "independent" very quickly and did just that.

She became engaged to her high school sweetheart before he was enlisted to go to Europe and fight in World War II.

He died in battle.

Shaw was suffering from multiple health problems and nursing a broken heart when she decided to make the move to Whakatāne to be closer to her sister.

The then 29-year-old was a "keen dancer" and often went down to the Caledonian Dance Hall in Kope on a Saturday night.

Joan and Trevor Shaw on their wedding day. Photo / Supplied

It was there she met Thornton dairy farmer Trevor Shaw, whom she married two years later.

They had two children and made the move to Awakeri to begin dairy farming there.

Shaw was an "excellent sewer and baker" and taught her young daughter all her tricks in the kitchen.

Before long, Shaw and Sinclair were chief feeders of the men out on the farm.

Shaw was also interested in natural medicine "before it was popular" and would create natural remedies or follow natural health rules.

"You wouldn't see white bread in our house," Sinclair said.

Shaw was also heavily involved with the church and had a "strong faith" in God.

More than 25 years passed and as the couple headed towards retirement, their son took over the farm in Awakeri and they settled in a home on Nelson St in Whakatāne.

Sinclair said her mother had always told them that she would make it to triple digits but everyone shrugged it off.

Joan and Trevor Shaw. Photo / Supplied

"No one believed she would make it to 100 ... she had health issues her whole life.

"She's outlived a lot of them now."

Shaw's husband Trevor died three years ago and she moved into Mary Shapley Rest Home and Hospital.

It was difficult for Shaw's family when they realised their mother would be spending her big birthday in lockdown.

Joan and Trevor Shaw. Photo / Supplied

However, retirement village staff baked her a cake and brought her a bouquet of flowers in the morning, then a celebratory afternoon tea was put on with songs sung, an accordion played and speeches made.

Sinclair said she was able to video call into the afternoon tea and watch her mum blow out her candles.

"Mum was quite overwhelmed and she got very emotional when the flowers were brought out.

"It was so lovely and we really appreciated it."

Joan Shaw had a video chat with her daughter on her big day. Photo / Supplied

Sinclair was able to read out Shaw's card from the Queen and Prime Minister over the video call.

Shaw said it was "lovely to see my daughter on the screen and have her part of my special day".

"I've been blessed with a lovely life and I'm so happy to be here with my friends."

Care home manager at the rest home Shelly Moloney said family connection using technology was so important in this challenging time.