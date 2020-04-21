In response to Andrew Sommerville's April 17 letter following my April 16 letter, of course the Tauranga City Council can borrow more.

But by doing so they risk the city debt being regraded by organisations such as Standards & Poors (S&P), Moody's or Fitch, with the consequence being a probable increase in interest charged on the city's borrowings.

It is the credit rating agencies that set the debt-to-revenue ratios that organisations such as councils can accept, or for that matter not accept.

But when rate revenue is potentially down and other revenue such as from libraries and swimming pools and community facilities is down, [and] consent fees are down, regretfully something has to give. Either borrow more, charge more in rates or reduce projects and in the environment that we are currently in obviously every option needs to be considered.

The correspondent is correct that the city needs to be ready to hit the ground post lockdown but unlike seemingly the Government, the city does not have bottomless pockets and expenditure needs to be paid for from either income or borrowings.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem



You're not alone, even if you feel it

In these trying times, there are many very lonely people tucked away inside their homes.

A home can provide shelter, warmth and comfort. It may also become a prison to [those] who live alone.

Loneliness comes in many guises and when the neighbour's fence is too high, the distance between you is too great, or the kids too far away - then loneliness becomes a festering sore.

If you do have friends, neighbours or anyone you may suspect of being alone, you can't visit during lockdown, but you can push a letter into their mailbox, give a phone number or just a few words of encouragement - ask if they are okay and give your name and phone number.

Not much, but if you are sitting huddled around a heater or TV set then it is very comforting to know someone cares - you will not be a stranger, you will be a friend.

After all, we share this life whether we want to or not.

Jim Adams

Rotorua