A bunch of Western Bay principals have embraced their inner kid to produce an 80s-themed lip sync mash-up video from their homes.

Pillans Point School Principal Matt Simeon said the idea was inspired by other lip sync videos by teaching staff from schools around New Zealand.

He pitched the idea of a principals' version in a private Facebook group for the Western Bay of Plenty Principals Association and said the response was "overwhelming".



An 80s theme featuring a mash-up of artists such as Vanilla Ice, Queen, Madonna and more was selected.

Western Bay principals have produced an 80s-themed lip sync mash-up video. Photo / Supplied

In total, 25 principals submitted a clip - many in costume and featuring some symbols of lockdown such as closed public spaces and toilet rolls.

"I thought it would be good to see leaders of schools, in these stressful and tough times, going back to their roots of being kids at heart," Simeon said.

He hoped the video would "put a smile on people's faces" and act as a challenge to other principal associations around the country.