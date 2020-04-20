Tauranga City Council rubbish bags will temporarily be plain black with the standard pink sticker from today.

This was a change from the usual bags with printed white writing as the supplier of the bags had been impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Manager of the Tauranga City Council sustainability and waste Rebecca Maiden said the bags were exactly the same, just minus the printing.

"Please look carefully when purchasing to ensure the roll of bags are the official council bags with the pink sticker."

Initially, there might be a combination of official printed and unprinted bags on the supermarket shelves.

The temporary council rubbish bags looked like this. Photo / Supplied

Residents needed to place their bags out for collection no later than 7.30am on the designated collection day and ensured the pink sticker was facing the road.

Council bags adhere to the health and safety standards that keep workers safe.

As always, non-official bags without the pink sticker would not be collected.

There would be no changes to collections on ANZAC Day this Monday.