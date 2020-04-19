A decision on when the country can move to an alert level 3 environment can't come soon enough for the Tauranga business community, members of which are concerned about what effect staying in alert level 4 could have on the local economy.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said data showed the four-week lockdown had been successful at reducing infection rates.

"New Zealanders should be rewarded by allowing businesses to operate where they can do so safely. Businesses that can operate with physical distancing, and can trace their customers and suppliers, should be allowed to operate as soon as possible.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / File

"I agree that we're not quite ready to allow large gatherings. But not allowing businesses to open who can operate safely would reduce the community's patience and goodwill.

"If the restrictions are relaxed, it is in everyone's best interest that we adhere to them."

Cowley said switching between alert levels would be "catastrophic for the business community and peoples' mental wellbeing".

Tauranga construction business owners Dave and Carolynne Shaw of Shaw Builders agreed.

"I think as a country we have dodged a bullet given the low number of deaths and confirmed cases we have had," Dave Shaw said.

Advertisement

He said staying at level 4 for another extended period would be a huge blow to lots of people, including clients waiting to have their homes and renovations done.

Shaw, who has worked in the construction industry for 43 years, said he had managed to keep all his 10 staff on the payroll.

Some business leaders are concerned about what effect staying at level 4 will have. Photo / File

"It will be quite tough to adjust to the new ways of working, given the social distancing rules on busy dirty construction sites … But we will make it all work and do the right things."

Shaw said apart from one big residential construction project which was due to start and can no longer happen, most of their building projects already started could go ahead under alert 3.

"But we really do need the council to fast-track the building permits already on its books."

Shaw said he was not entirely confident the Government would decide to move the country to Covid-19 alert level 3 environment and what that would look like.

"I would much rather see us move straight to level 2 and I know lots of other businesspeople would too rather than flip-flopping back and forward."

Shaw said he felt sorry for smaller operators including cafes.

Advertisement

Te Puke-based Laser Plumbing firm co-owner John Wilson said he had worked in the industry for 35 years.

"Like everyone else, it's been tough few weeks."

‌

Wilson said he and his wife Dale, who co-owns the business, had been able to keep all of their 15 staff on the payroll thanks to Government's 12-week wage subsidy.

"But even if we didn't have the government allowance we would keep all our staff on anyway as once we come out of this crisis we will need every single one of them."

Wilson said their business had been operating at 20 per cent of normal capacity and he imaged level 3 would see that rise to about 50 per cent.

Te Puke-based Laser Plumbing owners John and Dale Wilson. Photo / Supplied

"We have been able to carry on doing some bits and pieces of essential works during the lockdown.

"We are still not 100 per cent sure what alert level 3 would look like for us, but we will keep working from home and not open our showroom."

He said they supported the Government's rationale for possibly moving to level 3.

"Of course it's important to get the economy moving again as fast as we possibly can, but so is safeguarding people's health. I don't think to ease the restrictions open slather would be a wise move right now," he said.

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website