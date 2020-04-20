With the fridge at arm's length and what seems to be an unlimited supply of television shows and movies available, spending the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown lazing around the house would be easy. As enticing as that may seem, it isn't any good for a person's physical or mental wellbeing. To help Kiwis stay motivated to keep active - even just slightly - Bay of Plenty's top athletes are sharing some top tips and home workouts. Kristin Macfarlane catches up with national wrestling, judo and grappling champ Ana Moceyawa.

Ana Moceyawa may be a national wrestling, judo and grappling champ but she admits she can be a bit of a sloth.

To make sure she remains active during the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown, the Tauranga woman goes to bed at night with a physical goal she wants to achieve the next day.

"That has really helped me keep positive and motivated," Moceyawa said.

"I can be quite lazy, to be honest."

Achieving that goal first thing in the morning allows her to start the day in a positive way, which also helps her stay motivated for the rest of the day.

"Moving every day is important."

What's also helping Moceyawa, whose family are all in the South Island, is sharing her bubble with another top fighter, IMMAF Oceania women's lightweight champion Michelle Montague.

It has been imperative for her training, she said.

The two built their own martial arts dojo mat for training during lockdown.

Moceyawa and MMA fighter Montague were trying to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in wrestling when the world was struck by the Covid-19 pandemic. When New Zealand went into lockdown they decided to isolate together so they could continue to have a training partner, with sessions taking about three hours.

"It's good for both of us. We're in the same boat."

Before the pandemic, Moceyawa had been cutting weight and was in full competition mode but with the postponement of the Olympics and any qualification competitions she was attending, she has an unknown timeframe to stay ready for her next chance.

Knowing she has longer to remain in peak condition was hard to grasp at first, admitting she "went on a binge", but her positive outlook on the isolation situation shone through in the end.

She says the lockdown has allowed more rest for injuries and niggles that had previously got in the way.

"All I can do is take full advantage of that [time] and train harder."

But it's not all about training for Moceyawa.

"I do chill out and watch Netflix."

She's also challenging herself beyond her physical ability, which helps keep her in a good state of mind.

"I'm setting some goals that aren't just [training], read a book, bake, it's been quite good actually."

Ana Moceyawa's tips to keep active in isolation:

Keep a form of routine in your day.

Always go to bed with at least one achievable physical goal for the next day.

Work on that goal first thing in the morning.

Challenge yourself to do something you don't normally do (for me it's been reading and baking).

