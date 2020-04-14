Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell is calling for the immediate opening of small businesses to save thousands of jobs amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a statement today, Powell asked the government to start the process of a staged move out of level 4 lockdown to "save jobs and livelihoods" in the city.

He described small businesses as the city's "economic backbone" and the force that will lead the way into economic recovery.

"New Zealand's business landscape has cataclysmically shifted and we need to respond accordingly with an immediate and disciplined pathway for the recovery of our economy."

Advertisement

He said he commended the government on its business support packages, including the new Tax Relief Package for small business announced today.

Powell has asked the government to start the process of a staged move out of level 4 lockdown. Photo / File

He also said he was in full support about maintaining a continued lockdown approach to mass gatherings to stamp out contagion.

"However, what we need now is a commitment to the immediate, staged reopening of small businesses, post lockdown, to save thousands of jobs and mitigate the potentially irreparable damage that will be sustained to our economy if we don't open New Zealand for business again quickly", he said.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Bay of Plenty businesses, workers navigate uncertainty

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Unemployment could jump to 26 per cent, Bay businesses hope for best-case scenario

• Covid 19 coronavirus: How Bay businesses are diversifying to survive lockdown

• Increased support for Bay of Plenty businesses affected by Covid-19 now available



"Four weeks ago our small business economy comprised over 480,000 enterprises, representing 97 per cent of all businesses, employing 30 per cent of our work force and contributing close to 27 per cent of GDP,

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

"While this will have changed dramatically in the post COVID-19 environment, it is sub-sectors of the small business economy which will most quickly recover and lift the wider economy with it and we must support them urgently."

He said the curve was flattening nationally and as the Bay of Plenty only had 41 confirmed cases, it was time to reopen parts of the regional economy while still practicing physical distancing.

Advertisement

‌