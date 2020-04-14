Tauranga City Council is asking for millions of dollars from the Government to help aid key infrastructure projects considered vital to the city's future.

In an emergency council meeting held this morning, and not advertised on the council website, elected members voted to apply for the Government's Crown Infrastructure Partners Economic Stimulus Process.

Councillor Heidi Hughes was the only elected member opposing the decision.

The application comes just days after the council confirmed major infrastruture projects had been left in limbo but the Covid-19 pandemic. Modelling carried out by the council indicated ongoing coronavirus effects was likely to have a "severe impact" on the city's income streams and its ability to complete vital infrastructure investment projects.

The council is now asking for funding for a suite of projects including priority one plans such as The Waiari Water Supply Scheme ($117 million); Te Tumu Urban Growth Area and Wairakei Town Centre Infrastructure ($117.34m) and the Western Corridor, which includes the Tauriko Business Estate and Urban Growth Area ($78.5m)

Tauranga businesses including Port of Tauranga, Craigs Investment Partners, Winston Wallboards, Trustpower, Balance, and Zespri signed a letter of "unequivocal support" for the submission.

In the letter, they placed particular emphasis on the projects that delivered residential, commercial and industrial land and which would deliver a more multi-modal transport system and intensified urban design.

Tauranga City mayor Tenby Powell, Western Bay of Plenty District mayor Garry Webber and Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder were also expected to support the submission, having met in a Bay of Plenty Mayoral Forum this afternoon.



In its application, the council states that Tauranga forms part of the Upper North Island golden triangle and there was critical economic infrastructure needed to support immediate and long-term economic growth and wellbeing.

Applications will be assessed on construction readiness; Public or regional benefit; Size and material employment benefits; and overall risks and benefits of the project.

Some significant projects were considered but not included in the application due to the extent of readiness or priority relative to other projects. These included the Mount Visitor Centre and I-Port, central library, administration building.

