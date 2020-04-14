A police chase has ended in a orchard in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said a police signalled for a vehicle to stop along Wilson Rd near Paengaroa around 8.50am.

The vehicle failed to stop and fled, she said.

Police followed the vehicle some distance before the pursuit ended after the vehicle was driven onto an orchard near State Highway 33.

Advertisement

One person was taken into custody without further incident.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with various driving offences and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Monday April 20.