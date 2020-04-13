Motorists could face delays of up to an hour on the Tauranga Direct Rd over the next few days due to road works.

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said resurfacing work were taking place on State Highway 36 in the Mangorewa Gorge, approximately 1km south of Te Matai Rd, from today through to Thursday morning.

Delays may be experienced of up to one hour due to road width constraint. Detours were available Northbound through SH5, SH33, SH2, SH29A and southbound through SH29A, SH2, SH33, and SH5

NZTA apologised for the inconvenience.

