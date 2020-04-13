There are two new Covid-19 cases in Lakes District Health Board today.

However, the number of cases in the Bay of Plenty DHB has reduced by one.

As of 8.30am today there were 41 confirmed and probable cases in the Bay of Plenty, down from 42 yesterday, meaning at least one 'probable case' was later found to be negative.

The Bay of Plenty DHB covers Tauranga and Whakatāne.

There were 15 confirmed cases and one probable in the Lakes DHB today, up from a total of 14 confirmed and probable yesterday.

Covid-19 testing centre in New Zealand. Photo / File

The new Lakes cases are within the Rotorua district, bringing the tally for Rotorua to 11 and five in the Taupō district.

Of the 16 cases in the Lakes DHB, Toi Te Ora said nine had recovered.

There are 15 people in hospital nationally but none are in hospital in the Bay of Plenty or Lakes DHBS.

Drive-through assessment centres for COVID-19 are located at Trustpower Baypark Stadium in Mount Maunganui, open daily from 9am to 6pm, and the Whakatāne Memorial Hall, open daily from 9am to 4pm. If you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat or runny nose, either phone your GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to be assessed for referral to the centre. If this is not possible you may self-refer.

There have been five deaths related to Covid-19 in New Zealand so far.

The fifth person to die was a man in his 80s - he was the third death from a cluster at the Rosewood rest home in Linwood, Christchurch.

The man had been moved from Rosewood to nearby Burwood Hospital, where it was announced today a staff member had also contracted Covid-19.

A man in his 80s passed away at Wellington Public Hospital on Friday and had a link to an established cluster which won't be identified.

He first became unwell on March 26 and was admitted on March 28.

Another was a man in his 70s who died in Burwood Hospital after being among the group transferred from the Rosewood Rest Home.

He was tested on April 9.

New Zealand's second confirmed death from Covid-19 was confirmed on Friday after a 90-year-old woman with underlying health conditions passed away in Burwood Hospital.

She was one 20 residents hospitalised from the Rosewood Rest Home after someone tested positive at the facility.

The first death was West Coast woman Anne Guenole, 73, who passed away in hospital on March 29, two days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Nationally a further 19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours but almost four times that many people - 75 - have been reported as recovered in the same period.

It means the number of active cases has fallen from 855 to 798.

In total, the number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand to date, including the 546 who have recovered, is 1349.

