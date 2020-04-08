A man has been arrested and firearms, drugs and cash seized at two central Tauranga properties today.

Earlier this year, Western Bay of Plenty Police executed two search warrants in relation to an ongoing investigation into a firearms incident in Hairini, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said in a statement today.

Police responded to the property in the early hours of January 28, where it was determined a large number of shots had been fired towards the house.

Today police seized a restricted semi-automatic rifle and a significant amount of ammunition, 14 grams of methamphetamine and $40,000 in cash, Turner said.

A 37-year-old man associated to a gang was arrested and was due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow, charged with the possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Inquiries into the January incident were ongoing, and police were still appealing for anyone with information to come forward, Turner said.

If you can help, we urge you to get in touch by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200128/9375

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.