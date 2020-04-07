Police hold grave fears for the safety of 31-year-old Julian James Varley and urgently need the public's help to locate him.

A Tauranga police spokesperson said the last confirmed sighting of Varley was about 3pm on January 23 when he was captured on CCTV driving his blue and silver 1998 Nissan Pulsar at the Poike roundabout on State Highway 29A in Tauranga.

About 1am the next day, a member of the public found the Pulsar on fire on Oropi Rd near State Highway 36, and it was totally destroyed by the fire, the spokesperson said.

Missing man Julian James Varley's blue and silver 1998 Nissan Pulsar. Photo / Supplied.

"We hold serious fears for the safety and wellbeing of Julian...Julian has had no contact with family, friends or his two young children since the day he was last seen, and he has not accessed his bank account or used his cell phone since.

Advertisement

"Julian is known to have associations across the Western Bay of Plenty and Eastern Waikato.

"A team of eight detectives are currently working on the case and we are urgently appealing for anyone with information about Julian, or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, to come forward and speak with police."

Either phone 105 and quote file number 200128/0613, or provide the information

anonymously through the Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.