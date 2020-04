Traffic has been diverted off the Te Puke Highway this morning as the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) work in the area.

A police spokeswoman said this was a result of a pre-planned search warrant where the AOS was helping as a precaution.

People on social media talked of cars being diverted off the Te Puke Highway and down Te Matai Rd.

One person said they were diverted while heading out of Te Puke on the way to Rotorua.