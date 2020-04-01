Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning New Zealanders of a new scam email making the rounds.

The email directs recipients to a counterfeit website to renew their vehicle licence, the agency said in a statement.

"If you receive one of these messages you should delete it immediately," said Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson Andy Knackstedt.

A similar scam was discovered late last year, the statement said.

Since then, several new versions of the original phishing e-mail have appeared.

An email genuinely sent from the NZ Transport Agency will include your specific vehicle details. For example, this could include your plate number, vehicle make or the licence expiry date on the rego label on your vehicle.

If you receive an email which doesn't include your specific vehicle details, or you think there's anything suspicious or incorrect, email the agency immediately, the statement said.

"Do not complete the online renewal transaction the email links you to. If you think you've received a scam email, or you're unsure about anything, please email us."