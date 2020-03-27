Key Points:

Tauranga mayor and chairman of the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management group Tenby Powell warns the region is in war with Covid-19.

By Kiri Gillespie

"This is war. If we lose it, boy do we lose? We've got to win."

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell's military background has come to the fore as the former lieutenant colonel heads a Bay of Plenty-wide response to stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Powell, who is chairman of the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, said society was in a battle with the virus and needed to treat its response as such.

"There's no option not to. We have to win but the only way to do that is to remain in lockdown."

If we surrendered, we surrendered to death, he said.

Powell said his biggest concern was managing homelessness amid the Covid-19 fallout.

Ensuring people stayed at home was another significant challenge as Kiwis were typically free-spirited, brave and did not like being told what to do, he said.

"But this is not the time to be any of that. It's time to do as we are told."

Powell's military service in the New Zealand Defence Force spans 27 years, including a posting as Deputy Commander of a United Nations mission in Lebanon in 2001-02.

"Obviously, the military are trained to operate, live and work in very tough circumstances and it's interesting the process we are going through right now."

‌

