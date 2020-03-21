A 29-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop after a pursuit through Tauranga this morning.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of Grace Rd and 15th Ave about 9am, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

The vehicle fled from police, heading north and police followed as the vehicle headed out to the Omokoroa area, then turned back toward Te Puna.

Police arrest a suspect after a vehicle was stopped using road spikes this morning in the Tauranga suburb of Welcome Bay. Photo / Alan Gibson

"The incident was abandoned due to the manner of driving," she said.

"At 10am the vehicle was spiked in the Welcome Bay area and one person was arrested."

The man is due to appear tomorrow in Tauranga District Court.