Three Western Bay recycling centres and its greenwaste facility will now have limited access to protect from Covid-19.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council will have staff at the gates of the three recycling centres at Katikati, Athenree and Te Puke and at Ōmokoroa's greenwaste site to limit the number of customers in the centres at any one time.

Utilities manager Kelvin Hill said measures in place would include traffic management of customers entering each site, strict adherence to the two-metre social separation distance and rubber gloves will be worn by centre operators in all handlingat the facilities.

Customers were asked not to attend the centres if they were sick in any way and to stockpile their recycling goods for drop-off at a later date.

"Please don't be offended if you are asked to wait to enter the premises or if our attendants wear rubber gloves to handle cash transactions," he said.

"These precautions are all part of council's COVID-19 measures that are in place across all Council departments and processes until further notice to protect our staff and our community."

The restrictions will be in place at all opening hours at the three centres until further notice.