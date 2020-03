Both lanes travelling through Te Puke's town centre have been blocked.

Police are at the intersection of Jellicoe St and Oxford St diverting traffic.

A passerby told the Bay of Plenty Times a large truck had stopped on the pedestrian crossing.

A police spokeswoman said a truck and trailer unit had broken down near the intersection at 11am.

People were asked to avoid the area until the truck and trailer could be removed.