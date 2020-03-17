It is the wrong time to raise rates and the wrong people are paying the bill.

Councillor Steve Morris has shown that commercial rates are much lower in Tauranga than elsewhere, while homeowner rates are comparable to the rest of the island. Bill the commercial interests first and fairly. Most projects are basically more beneficial to business than homeowners.

With a possible recession looming, people on fixed incomes will be hit too hard. They already get little or nothing in terms of projects that are primarily focused on helping making meaningful change for them. A good start would be to schedule bus services to and from the airport - and cancel that new parking lot being built there instead.

New lots and new roads are just a temporary fix because they will be nose to tail again soon. Long-term city planning with the focus on improving life for residents should be the city council's focus.



Advertisement

Frank Gardner

Tauranga



Better foundations needed

An interesting letter by a parent (March 16) regarding what a child wants to wear, length of hair, etc, against rules or requirements of organisation they belong to, and whether parents should support them to do this.

I agree that rules are set out for people to follow, in schools, workplaces and other establishments in society, but more important than this is that many rules foster key attitudes young people need to acquire to enable them to become a fulfilled human, social beings – something being lost in society today.

This is just one aspect that's missing from the potential foundations we all inherit, and evidence that they've been neglected for generations is shown by youth and adults questioning this today, as well as many other requirements for being a human, social being across the whole spectrum of human interactions.

Today's world needs better foundations for a better world for all.

Hugh Hughes

Mount Maunganui

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

Advertisement

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

• Letters may be used in other NZME publications.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz