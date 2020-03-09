Extra preparations are being put in place to ensure the region's waterways are well cared for if this summer's dry weather continues.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Regulatory Services General Manager Sarah Omundsen said that exceptionally dry weather conditions were starting to put the region's waterways under unusual pressure.

"We already have rules and consent conditions in place to protect the base flows that keep local waterways healthy. But soil moisture levels are getting very low and some of the region's rivers and streams, especially in the western Bay of Plenty, have come close to record low flows in recent weeks.

"We haven't reached the threshold for extra water restrictions yet, but we're getting close and making preparations to act if it's needed. We've had small amounts of rain recently but need significantly more to really make a difference," she said.

At an extraordinary regional council meeting today, Omundsen told councillors that staff had increased their water and compliance monitoring efforts in response to the prolonged dry spell.

Staff had also been meeting weekly with the Bay of Plenty Primary Sector Co-ordination Group, which includes agencies such as Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), Rural Support Trust, Fonterra, and NZ Kiwifruit Growers to ensure a coordinated response to the effects of the current prolonged period of low rainfall for the region.

"MPI and industry groups are offering support to farmers and growers through their networks and the Rural Support Trust 0800 number (0800 787 524).

"We've also been in close contact with our local district and city councils to monitor how their municipal supply systems are holding up," Omundsen said.

All of the municipal water suppliers have been encouraging people to conserve water as much as possible.

Only Tauranga City and Western Bay of Plenty District Councils have needed to put formal restrictions in place so far in the form of a sprinkler ban for Tauranga and a sprinkler and hose ban for Te Puke.

As part of council's preparations, councillors approved a process for issuing Water Shortage Directions (WSD) under the Resource Management Act (s.329), at their extraordinary meeting today.

"We've never had to use a Water Shortage Direction before and we hope we won't have to yet," Omundsen said.

"Today's decision means staff can be responsive, flexible and act quickly as needed based on changing weather conditions and the particular water demands, environmental and cultural values in each waterway and catchment."

If water flows in a particular river or stream get too low the council can use a WSD to temporarily manage that.

Direction details will be determined on a case-by-case basis, but could include actions such as staggering the timing of water takes or reducing the amount or the purposes for which people may take water from a river, stream or aquifer.

Omundsen said if a Water Shortage Direction was put in place they would inform consent holders and water users in the affected catchments about the direction details at that time.

"It would be a temporary measure until we get enough rain to restore and sustain minimum base flows.

"In the meantime, everyone can help avoid the need for new restrictions by checking for leaks, reducing water use wherever they can, and making sure they're not taking water illegally. People should call us on our 0800 884 883 Pollution Hotline if they're concerned about low flows or potentially illegal water takes."