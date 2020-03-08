Dirt track racing played its own version of the Generation Game at Baypark Speedway on Saturday night.

Young drivers with familiar surnames and a family racing pedigree grabbed most of the honours, racing in front of the enthusiastic Baypark crowd which turned out for the annual Demolition Derby smash fest.

It was a race meeting that showed the big horsepower classes aren't always needed to deliver close and entertaining racing.

The most eventful of the feature races saw four cars battling at the front at different points for saloon car honours before Matamata's Graham Keatinge worked his way around the outside of the V6-powered Camaro of Shane Macdonald to claim a narrow win. Tauranga's Dale Bigwood and Auckland racer David Ingram also played a role in the lead battle although Ingram tipped his Corvette on its roof late in the race.

Two sons of former national champs led home the Six Shooter feature race with Luke McClymont ahead of Cole Wood driving a borrowed car. It was a busy weekend for the six-cylinder open wheel class with McClymont also winning the Auckland Six Shooter champs on Friday night where Wood had taken a heavy tumble in his own car.

Third generation racer Aidon Decke was the top stock car performer winning the feature race ahead of Michael Stock and the family success continued in the Youth Mini Stocks — but only after officials intervened.

Deegan McGregor took the chequered flag and looked to have continued his winning run but was later relegated two spots. That handed the win to Te Awamutu's Mitch Fabish, the son of twice NZ midget car champ Tony Fabish.

The 64-car Derby rounded out the family theme with Kat Entwisle — daughter of sprint car racer Colin Entwisle — steering a Holden Astra to the $1000 victory.

The next meeting at Baypark Speedway is the Bay Of Plenty Championship night on Saturday March 21.