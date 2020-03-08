Police need the public's help to find two men who tried to rob a third man in Tauranga overnight.



A police spokeswoman said the victim was approached in Seventh Avenue by two men who threatened him and demanded money about 4.40am today.

The attempt happened near the intersection of Devonport Rd close to Memorial Park, she said.

The police spokeswoman said the complainant managed to run away and was unhurt.

"It's unclear whether any money was handed over to the offenders nor whether a weapon was involved, but a knife may possibly have been brandished," she said.

"Officers attended and spoke to the complainant, but the offenders and their vehicle have not been located yet. The two men fled in a white coloured ute according to the complainant, but the exact make and model of the vehicle is unknown."

Police inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call Tauranga police station.