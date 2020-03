One person has been injured after a crash on Turret Rd this morning.

The crash happened between a car and a motorcycle in Hairini about 9.50am, a police spokeswoman said.

One person recieved moderate injuries, she said.

There were no blockages, however, there had been a minor oil spill on the road as a result.

Traffic management was in place and contractors were at the scene cleaning it up, she said.